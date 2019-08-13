Hit and miss thunderstorms in the forecast through Wednesday, less intense heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As forecast, Monday was our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 105 in Wichita Falls. Today could be up to ten degrees cooler with hit and miss rain, cloud cover and northeast winds. Rain will be spotty this morning. then, this afternoon we expect thunderstorms to develop, mainly over north Texas. The strongest storms could produce hail and high winds during the evening hours. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through midday Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible.