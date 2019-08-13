Hit and miss thunderstorms in the forecast through Wednesday, less intense heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As forecast, Monday was our hottest day of the year so far with a high of 105 in Wichita Falls. Today could be up to ten degrees cooler with hit and miss rain, cloud cover and northeast winds. Rain will be spotty this morning. then, this afternoon we expect thunderstorms to develop, mainly over north Texas. The strongest storms could produce hail and high winds during the evening hours. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through midday Wednesday with isolated thunderstorms possible.
Even though the forecast dries up for the second half of the work week, we might avoid triple digit heat for longer than originally forecast. Highs will be in the upper 90s Thursday, Friday and on into the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend with south winds at 10 to 20.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
