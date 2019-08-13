I-44 construction up to state and federal code

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction continues along Interstate 44 between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett, and drivers need to be on alert.
“People are not paying attention,” said Wichita Falls resident Kent Mills.
Along I-44 TxDOT said there have been a lot of injuries and near misses and not when it comes to drivers but workers.
“Those road crews, I’d definitely slow down. That’s one job i wouldn’t want,” said Wichita Falls resident Don Cuatt.
Speeds remain at 75 miles per hour on this freeway even when workers are present as TxDOT said a speed reduction was not considered. They said with how straight and flat it is there wasn’t a significant reason to do so.
TxDOT said the number of signs along i-44 is in line with their federal and state handbook: the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
“I realize that there are not a lot of signs over there but all you have to do is pay attention and you won’t hit someone,” said Mills.
While drivers overall feel that common sense will help others during this project, but older residents such as Don Cuatt said driving in the dark becomes a little bit harder when highway landmarks aren’t there to help guide drivers.
“Losing all those dotted lines, especially at night, a little bit scary sometimes,” said Cuatt.
TxDOT was able to also confirm that they have not had any reports of injuries or hits during this project, which they also add is ahead of schedule.
