MSU football starts fall practices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2018 season did not end in Midwestern State’s favor as the Mustangs were left out of the playoffs after two, one-point losses.
This year MSU Texas doesn’t want to leave any doubters.
Today marked the start of the new season for the Mustangs as they hit the field for the start of fall camp.
They will have some new faces leading the way this year, but one thing they won’t have to worry about is energy, which is good because coach Bill Maskill said they have a lot of decisions left to make before the first game of the season.
“Everybody’s going to get a chance to play and we will evaluate as we go forward and make changes if necessary with the depth chart on a daily basis,” MSU head coach Bill Maskill, who’s entering his 18th year, said.
Midwestern State is now counting down the days till they kick off the season on the road at Northwestern State on September 7th.
Their first home game is September 21st against UT Permian Basin.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.