Multiple back to school events across the WFISD
By Katelyn Fox | August 13, 2019 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 2:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of some of the back to school events that are gearing up for tonight as WFISD returns to school this Thursday, August 15.

Meet the Teacher: Seventh and Eighth Grade at McNiel Middle School

4712 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pick up your student’s schedule, walk the schedule, and meet your student’s teachers. You can pay your student’s Chromebook Usage Fee, so your student will receive his or her Chromebook during the first days of the school year.

Meet the Teacher at West Foundation Elementary

5220 Lake Wellington Pkwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Today at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join them for yummy Kona Ice snow cones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the front entrance.

Come and go event, bring school supplies to drop off.

Cafeteria will be open if you wish to pre-pay for lunches.

Spirit shirts will be sold in the library.

1st - 5th Meet the Teacher at Fowler Elementary School

5100 Ridgecrest Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310

Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Come and go event where you will meet your child’s teacher and drop off supplies!

Zundy Elementary Meet the Teacher

1706 Polk St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Kick off the 2019- 2020 school year with us at Meet the Teacher on Tuesday, August 13!

Back to School Night at Booker T. Washington Elementary

1300 Harding St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301

Today at 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Meet the teachers and find your child’s classroom!

Booker T student shirts on sale!

Meet the Teacher at Crockett Elementary School

3015 Avenue I, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309

Today at 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Join them for a family night of meeting your kid’s teacher and hearing information from the principals on how to be successful at Crockett!

