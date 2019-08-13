Multiple back to school events across the WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of some of the back to school events that are gearing up for tonight as WFISD returns to school this Thursday, August 15.
4712 Barnett Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pick up your student’s schedule, walk the schedule, and meet your student’s teachers. You can pay your student’s Chromebook Usage Fee, so your student will receive his or her Chromebook during the first days of the school year.
5220 Lake Wellington Pkwy, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Today at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Join them for yummy Kona Ice snow cones from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the front entrance.
Come and go event, bring school supplies to drop off.
Cafeteria will be open if you wish to pre-pay for lunches.
Spirit shirts will be sold in the library.
5100 Ridgecrest Drive, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310
Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Come and go event where you will meet your child’s teacher and drop off supplies!
1706 Polk St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
Today at 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Kick off the 2019- 2020 school year with us at Meet the Teacher on Tuesday, August 13!
1300 Harding St, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301
Today at 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Meet the teachers and find your child’s classroom!
Booker T student shirts on sale!
3015 Avenue I, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309
Today at 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Join them for a family night of meeting your kid’s teacher and hearing information from the principals on how to be successful at Crockett!
