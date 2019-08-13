WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Walk to End Alzheimer’s Kick Off Event is tonight.
We’re a month and a half away from the walk and tonight organizers are offering a chance to meet the event committee and share fundraising ideas. It’s at the House of Hope behind the YMCA on Southwest Parkway. This event will wrap up at 6:00 p.m.
If you’re interested in the walk and the kick-off event has already wrapped up, the actual walk is September 28 at Bud Daniel Park in the 900 block of Ohio Avenue. Registration will be starting at 8:00 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9:00 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
