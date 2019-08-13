WF Panthers United non-profit youth Football League

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anndrea Harris and Omarion Bradford have joined us in studio today to talk about a Non-Profit Football League for underprivileged children.
Flag registration is now closed. If you have registered and have not paid yet, please do so to secure your spot. There are only 18 spots to fill, so make sure payments have been done in order to make your spot final.
They will not being having their first practice until Thursday, August 15. The temperatures are to high the next few days so to be safe they will wait until Thursday to kick off the season.
Please parents make sure you keep your children hydrated as this season starts off hot.
For updates and more information you can visit the Wichita Falls Panthers United Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.