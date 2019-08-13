WFISD football teams tackle extreme heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Extreme heat throughout Texas has forced football teams to make adjustments to keep players safe on the field.
"One of the things that we have done this week is we had practice early in the morning from six to nine-thirty and that has helped tremendously with our policy and guidelines and another thing that we have implemented is the kids can have water whenever they want," said S.H Rider High School Athletic Trainer, Robert Doley.
Football and summer heat can be a potentially deadly mix, so football coaches are ensuring their players drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks," said Wichita Falls High School Head Coach Grant Freeman.
Across the country, high school coaches have their athletic trainers monitoring the heat index and players during each practice, and WFISD is no different.
“One of the things that we do with our coaches is show them the signs or symptoms of what heat exhaustion looks or what a heat stroke looks like. We constantly have our coaches monitoring kids, talking to our kids as we are coaching them. We have two trainers walking around and myself. It is really just a continual process of active monitoring,” said Head Coach Freeman.
Player safety during intense temps is something that we have seen improve over time but will continue to be a process.
"It is an education process for us as well and just a lot of communication with our kids and communication with our trainers and looking at the weather to see what we got coming," said Coach Freeman.
Coaches said they still run the same drills and go just as hard. The heat does not change the work they do on the field.
“Our bodies are really good at acclimatizing to heat stress. We have had no issues this team went super last year in the playoffs, so it had no impact on their season.” said Doley.
Football season begins in just two weeks.
