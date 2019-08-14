Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Electra Tigers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on Six Preseason Previews moves to Electra who have a new head coach this season.
After Brian Ramsey left for Merkel, the Tigers promoted Ryan Quillen to head coach and the Tigers are excited about the stability he brings to the program.
“Well these kids have had different coaches, we’ve had head coaches in and out," Electra senior RB/DL Andruw Jones said. “I’ve had coach Quillen since junior high and we butt heads a lot but I love him and I feel like he is going to do good things for us."
“The seniors this year have been running the same defense since they were in 7th grade," new Electra head coach Ryan Quillen said. “So whenever you can have consistency and they are not changing offenses and defenses every couple of years, now they already understand the scheme and the philosophy and they can just go out and play football.”
Quillen will be the 6th head coach for Electra this decade, but the Tigers already like what they see.
“He’s been a lot more positive," Electra junior RB Jailen Dixon said. "Kept us up most of the time. Can’t go wrong with coach Quillen.”
One nice thing for Quillen in his first year is the Tigers return star running backs Jailen Dixon and Andruw Jones, who combined for more than 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.
But now Dixon, the younger of the two running backs, wants to put up those numbers by himself.
“Probably over a thousand rushing yards this year and 15 or more touchdowns," Dixon said.
But the return of Noah Caldwell in a Tigers uniform will be the biggest enhancement from last year.
“This year we have our starting tight end returning so I feel like we are going to have a pretty good offense," Jones said.
“Noah is a difference maker on offense and defense," coach Quillen said. "We can move him all over the place on offense, we can spread him out; he’s six-foot-six. You can throw him the jump ball, he’s pretty good at that, you can put him on the defensive line at the end and he’s big and strong and physical.
"He just brings a whole different dynamic on both sides of the ball.”
That skill was evident when the Tigers made a run to the state 7-on-7 tournament for the first time in school history and coach Quillen says that extra time together will help them this year.
“I think the biggest thing that the 7-on-7 run did for us was give us some confidence," Quillen said. "That we can compete with teams in our area and our size.”
Now the Tigers hope they can put it all together and make it back to the playoffs for the 6th year in a row.
“I want to do it for them not just myself. Do it for this town because we haven’t had winning seasons these past years and I just want to change that," Jones said.
“We are definitely going to shock a lot of people," Dixon said.
ELECTRA SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 vs Alvord 7:30pm
Week 2: F 9/6 @ Chico 7:30pm
Week 3:F 9/13 vs Olney 7pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Memphis 7pm
Week 5: F 9/27 vs Era 7:30pm
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: F 10/11 @ Santo 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 vs Petrolia 7pm
Week 9: F 10/25 @ Ranger 7pm
Week 10: F 11/1 @ Windthorst 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 vs Archer City 7pm
