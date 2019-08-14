Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Windthorst Trojans

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - When you think of the Windthorst football team, perennial contender comes to mind.
The Trojans have made the playoffs every year but one since 1995, including 13 district titles in that span.
The Blitz on six preseason previews take us to Windthorst where the Trojans are hoping they can build off last years success.
“We played some young guys last year and they have had some time to mature," Windthorst head coach Chris Tackett said. "They kind of know what it’s like in the fire now.”
After winning the district championship last season, the Trojans return a large number of starters, especially on the defensive side.
Last year, Windthorst held three opponents to seven points or less and of the eight returners, there is one group that is already impressing this fall.
“Our D-line looks really well. I think we will be able to get in there and do our job," Windthorst junior WR/DB Kyle Wolf said.
“I think the D-line looks really good," Windthorst junior LB/RB Ethan Belcher said. "We got a lot of big guys that can plug up holes. I think if you can stop the run game, it helps everything else. You can defend the pass a lot easier.”
The quarterback position is one of the few that will have a new man taking over.
Cy Belcher replaces Hunter Wolf as the signal caller and his job will be a little easier because of the guys he gets to throw to.
“I think having confidence in each other, they know they have some proven receivers out there that they can throw to," coach Tackett, who’s entering his eighth season at Windthorst, said.
“The receiving core looks really well and I think we will be able to push the ball downfield," Ethan Belcher said. "We’ve got three six foot-plus guys and a guy that can run a four-six so we will be able to push the ball downfield.”
Last year the Trojans led the area with 287 passing yards per game.
But one reason they are able to be so successful is the chemistry these guys have.
“Growing up together we’ve been playing every sport with these guys and we just bond and have that connection,” Wolf said.
The Trojans have some big goals for themselves and will try to keep history going.
But Windthorst has struggled to make it deep in the playoffs recently, having only made it past the area round once since 2012.
So coach Tackett says he hopes things will fall into place and they can get a little luck on their side when they need it.
“Basically just be healthy at the right time. You have to catch some breaks here and there. The district will be tough again and just hope that prepares us for the big fish we see down the road," coach Tackett said.
WINDTHORST SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 vs Henrietta 7pm
Week 2: F 9/6 @ Jacksboro 7:30pm
Week 3: F 9/13 vs Holliday 7pm
Week 4: F 9/20 vs Seymour 7pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Hawley 7:30pm
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: F 10/11 @ Archer City 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 vs Ranger 7pm
Week 9: F 10/25 @ Santo 7pm
Week 10: F 11/1 vs Electra 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Petrolia 7pm
