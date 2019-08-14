CASA of Red River in need of volunteers

WICHITA & MONTAGUE COUNTIES, Texas (TNN) - Montague County has seen its number of CASA volunteers grow from one to 30 in recent years, they’re still always looking for more help.
“Montague County has twice the state rate of abuse and neglect," Lorra Lierly, CASA outreach coordinator for Montague County, said.
CASA sees around one hundred cases of kids going through the court system each year in the county.
Volunteers help guide them through the system, as the child’s voice in court and more.
“They are mentors, friends, a consistent adult in their life," Lierly said.
Ken Cash has been a Casa volunteer for 2 years and a foster parent for years before that.
He sees children as the future of the country and wants to help them grow into strong adults.
“We really like to be involved in casa because we can follow children through the system and a lot of times the system can be not very personal but we make it personal,” he said.
He’s been able to stay in contact with many of the children he’s helped, as they get out of the courts and back to a normal life.
Something he hopes more people will help do.
“If you care for children and our country, this is the best thing you can do. It’s rewarding and it helps the entire society, not just the kids," Cash said.
To volunteer for CASA click here.
