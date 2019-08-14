Lake Wichita boardwalk project receives large donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Great news for Lake Wichita, today the lakes’ Friends of Reservoirs chapter announced that they have secured funding for their first big project, rebuilding the boardwalk. The J.S. Bridwell and Kimbell family foundations donated $600,000 dollars for construction that will be matched by another $500,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.
“They know that the lake is one of our best assets in our community portfolio, and one of the best things that we have to provide quality of life amenities for our citizens, our neighbors, our students,” Stewart Harvey, executive director of Lake Wichita Chapter of Friends Reservoirs said.
The boardwalk will be located next to the spillway and the next step is a bid for construction by the city of Wichita Falls. The group hopes the process moves quickly so everything will be complete by spring of next year.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.