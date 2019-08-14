Search warrant leads to drug, theft arrest

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputies executed a search warrant on Aug. 13 at 904 Clay in Henrietta, and found a stolen motorcycle, an illegal firearm and items for distribution of illegal drugs. Methamphetamine, marijuana and THC oils were also discovered.
The Deputies arrested Joe Tombrell Huggins, 61, of Henrietta following the lengthy investigation.
Huggins is being charged for the following:
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Theft of Property Over $2,500 but Less than $30,000.
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Greater than 4 grams but Less than 200 grams.
- Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2, Greater than 1 gram but Less than 4 grams.
- Possession of Marijuana, Less than 2oz.
Huggins is currently in custody at the Clay County Jail. His bond amounts total $120,500.
