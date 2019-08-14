Temperatures climb toward the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Overnight thunderstorms delivered quality rain which should make an impact on our drought situation, if only temporarily. A few places landed a half inch to an inch of rain since midnight. The chance of an isolated thunderstorm remains through this morning, then we’re back to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Like yesterday, today’s highs will be in the mid 90s.
With winds becoming southerly and skies sunny next few days, temperatures will warm closer to the 100 degree mark. High temperatures are 99 to 101 for the second half of the seven day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
