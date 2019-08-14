UPDATE: Possible motive, murder charge revealed in latest details after death of Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A first degree murder charge has been filed in the case of Byard Moore who went missing in June from a home in Lawton. Also, for the first time we have learned a possible motive for the crime.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has filed a First Degree Murder Charge against Adrian Stallworth along with three other felony charges.
According to court documents, Stallworth was brought to the Lawton Police Department on August 8 for an interview in connection to Moore’s disappearance.
Stallworth said he did not know Moore but was contacted by Cody Bates via Facebook asking him to find Moore because Bates alleged that Moore had molested his daughter.
Stallworth said on a later date he saw Moore at the home of Ryan Jones in the 1700 block of Kinyon Avenue and attempted to contact Bates to let him know where he was. Later in the day Stallworth, Jones and Dusty Abel located Bates in north Lawton and then drove back to the home on Kinyon. While driving, Bates was allegedly told not to do anything inside Jones’ home.
After arriving at the home, Stallworth told police that Bates hit Moore with a lead pipe “three or four times.” Stallworth told police at that point he realized someone was going to have to “clean it up” and that he could tell Moore “wasn’t going to make it.” Stallworth then reportedly told police he used zip ties on Moore’s hands and feet and used a bicycle peg as a gag to keep him from “being too loud.”
Stallworth said Moore was moved into another room when Stallworth told the others in the home to go upstairs because “less is better.” He and Abel then allegedly wrapped a bag around the head of Moore, leading to his death. Police say Stallworth said he told Abel “I’m just as much a part of it as you.”
Stallworth then told police he attempted to clean the body and floor with bleach before wrapping Moore in a tarp and later moved the body to a wood box.
He said after that, he, Bates and a woman referred to as “Kat” went to a liquor store before going back to the house and drinking until he passed out. Stallworth told police he had no part in removing Moore’s body from the house.
Along with the First Degree Murder Charge, Stallworth is facing charges including Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body, Desecration of a Human Corpse and Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse.
Stallworth was arraigned late Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 27.
