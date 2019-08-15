Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: City View Mustangs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on six preseason previews moves to class 3A.
The City View Mustangs missed out on the playoffs by one game last season.
But in head coach Rudy Hawkins ninth season, the Mustangs are hoping to continue the progress they have made.
“We want to pick up off of last year," City View senior RB/Safety Javen Jones said. "We didn’t end the way we wanted to. We want to come back and finish off really strong and bring something to the program that hasn’t been done before, win a lot of gold balls.”
One reason this could be the year for the Mustangs to break through is their experience returning.
City View returns eight starters on each side of the ball and they say it’s some new territory for them.
“We’ve never had that before, we’ve never had such a big group all together," City View senior lineman Crafton Lindeborn said. "We’ve stayed together all these years. Half of this team is seniors right now and we have all this chemistry and all this energy together, we know each other personally, we’ve been around each other.”
“Now that they’ve been around each other for a year, just the continuity is there and the love for each other has been great," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said.
One of those returning players who should make a big impact this season is sophomore linebacker Jourdain Durham who made 130 tackles as a freshman, earning him co-defensive newcomer from the district.
“He was way above and beyond what we expected him to be as a freshman," coach Hawkins said. "So he’s back to get everybody lined up and we have a lot of guys around him that played a lot last year.”
“We have a sophomore returner, he was all-state last year. He’s probably our strong hold himself," Jones said.
The Mustangs will start 2019 with no question marks at quarterback either with Isaiah Marks returning for his junior campaign after throwing seven touchdown passes a year ago.
But maybe the biggest guy making his return is his brother, senior Jayln Marks, who is coming off of injury.
In 2017, Marks earned all-state recognition for his 120 tackles and 13 offensive touchdowns.
Now, coach is excited about what he will bring to the Mustangs.
“Getting Jayln back is a huge addition for us, we lost him after week three last year. He’s a game breaker on both sides of the ball. So having him back is going to be tremendous," coach Hawkins said.
So if the Mustangs can put it all together they believe it will be a good season in City View.
“I just want to play this year with all we have," Lindeborn said. “I want us as a team to go all out. This is our last run; I want us all to push our hardest and finally make it to get that gold ball.”
CITY VIEW SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 @ Blue Ridge 7:30pm
Week 2: F 9/6 vs. Ponder 7:30pm
Week 3: F 9/13 @ Seymour 7:30 pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Jacksboro 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ S&S Consolidated 7:30pm
Week 6: F 10/4 vs Holliday 7:30 pm
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Gunter 7:30pm
Week 9: F 10/25 vs Henrietta 7:30pm
Week 10: F 11/1 @ Callisburg 7:30pm
Week 11: F 11/8 vs Nocona 7:30pm
