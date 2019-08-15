Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Olney Cubs

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - After going on a 22-game losing streak, the Olney Cubs broke that streak with wins in the first two games of the 2018 season.
The Blitz on six preseason previews takes us to Olney where the Cubs are trying to build off those wins from last year.
“Well it showed that what coach Guy brought to the table works and it gave us confidence in his abilities as much as anything," Olney senior lineman Lance Sprague said. “And in ourselves that we could do it.”
”Last year the first two games, it kind of showed after winning, if we put it all (together) and show we have each others backs then we can achieve anything," Olney senior RB/LB Gilbert Acuna said. “I just hope we can do the same thing this year.”
In year one of the Jody Guy era the Cubs did what their head coach was hoping for, win some games and start building a foundation.
And they did it with a offense very unique to Texoma.
Guy brought in the veer, triple option offense and he says he’s excited for this year because the guys has moved past the learning curve.
“A lot of this stuff is just conceptual," Olney head coach Jody Guy said. "In other words, you have to see it before the light goes off and I understand what I’m supposed to be doing there.”
“Everybody returning on varsity has done it a year now," Sprague said. "It’s less about learning and more about perfecting.”
One reason the Cubs were able to have some success last year was the strong leadership from guys like Parker Mayers and Cesar Flores.
That guidance is having an effect on the new group of seniors.
“They were great leaders, they were great teammates," Sprague said. "It set an example for me and the other guys to know what it’s like to be a leader.”
“They were just great guys," Acuna said. "They never let you put your head down, never let you say I can’t because they always thought you could.”
One goal for the Cubs last season was growing their numbers.
They had 40 kids report this year and coach Guy knows, if that number can keep increasing, then their program will be in good shape.
“As your numbers grow then you have a lot more opportunity for multiple positions vying for spots," coach Guy said. "Multiple positions you have two or three kids trying to get that starting position and that makes a world of difference.”
Even though Olney is continuing to build their program and work toward the future, the Cubs believe they can make some noise this season.
<"I think we have the ability to win... and more so than I have in the last three years.">
OLNEY SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 @ Munday 7pm
Week 2: F 9/6 vs Petrolia 7pm
Week 3:F 9/13 @ Electra 7pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Archer City 7pm
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: F 10/4 @ Quanah 7pm
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Seymour 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Lindsay 7pm
Week 9: F 10/25 vs Chico 7pm
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Alvord 7pm
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.