Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Seymour Panthers

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews wraps up class 2A with the Seymour Panthers.
The Panthers have earned at least a share of the district title three out of the last four years and another one this year would be the first time in school history to accomplish that three seasons in a row.
So how can they go win the district?
Well they say it's their tight-knit bond that will lead them.
“The seniors were 7th graders when I came and we have a really tight bond," Seymour head coach Hugh Farmer said. "The players have only had us as coaches and we have only had those guys as players so that’s all we know.”
“Brotherhood, to me, it’s this solid bond, a camaraderie," Seymour senior lineman Gavin Estraca said. “When someone falls down, when my brother falls down, I’m going to help get him up. When I fall down, he’s going to help pick me up. We all run into battle all as one.”
“It means we all have a bond," Seymour senior QB Nick Slaggle said. "We might get at each other here and there but when it comes to the guys we are going against, we are always going to have each other’s back.”
The quarterback position will be one of the new things for the Panthers this season.
Nick Slaggle is replacing Cade Holden, who was a top-five quarterback in Texoma last season.
After being one of the area’s top wide receivers a year ago, coach Farmer is excited about what Slaggle will bring to the QB role.
“He’s a really smart kid so we will be able to do some things on the read side of things," coach Farmer said. "I think he will be able to see a couple more reads than we have in the past, I think he will be able to see the field better.”
And he has embraced the new role with open arms, having already created a goal for the offense.
“One thing I want to do is speed the game up," Slaggle said. "I want to put the defense under more and get up and down the field.”
“I just want us to be faster than we have been in the past," coach Farmer said. "We have had some good offenses in the past and I think with these guys if we can wear people down by just going faster, I think they are tough enough to do it.”
“I think our O-line is a little bit smarter and I think we will be able to run plays faster," Estraca said. "Get on the ball and get it going.”
The defensive side will see some changes this season but the Panthers also bring back a combined 502 tackles from Caden Gilbreath, Hagan Jones and Carson Hardin and those guys will be the driving force for Seymour.
Even though the Panthers would like to do something special by winning another district title, they aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“It doesn’t really matter what your win and loss record," coach Farmer said. "If it’s the best you can do then it’s the best you can do and I think these kids are the type of kids that will reach it and even go past what you think. I think it’s going to be success because of how hard they work.”
SEYMOUR SCHEDULE
Week 1: T 8/29 vs McCamey 7pm (at Sweetwater)
Week 2: F 9/6 vs Quanah 7pm
Week 3: F 9/13 vs City View 7:30pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Windthorst 7pm
Week 5: F 9/27 vs Collinsville 7pm
Week 6: F 10/4 @ Hawley 7pm
Week 7: F 10/11 @ Olney 7pm
Week 8: F 10/18 vs Alvord 7pm
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: F 11/1 @ Lindsay 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 vs Chico 7pm
