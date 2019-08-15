Filing for Wichita Falls November election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are three City Council positions up for vote in in Wichita Falls November 2019 city election. They include Councilor at Large, Councilor District 1, and Councilor District 2.
All three positions are currently unopposed, and two of the three candidates are currently holding the position they are wanting to fill again
.
While Michael Smith is the only candidate out of the three that is not an incumbent, he is not new to city government.
“When Eric West decided not to run again, I thought ‘Well, I've still got plenty of life and plenty of desire to serve,” Smith said.
Smith served on the Wichita Falls City Council for 10 years – six as District 1 Councilor and the other four as Councilor at Large.
The former educator says in all that time, multiple people would file to run whenever a city council position was up for grabs, but that's not the case now that he's running for his District 1 seat again.
“No one else had filed and I thought ‘Good grief,” Smith said.
Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana feels it is a sign that people are happy with who currently holds those positions. “…Right now the council is doing an excellent job. We have a strong strategic plan. So, hopefully that’s the case and we’re just seeing that a lot of people are believing in what we’re doing and they’re satisfied in those positions and they’re just not going to file against them,” Santellana said.
The Wichita Falls City Clerk said in order to be included in the race, candidates must file an application for a place on the ballot, along with a filing fee of $100 or turn in a petition signed by at least 50 qualified voters in the city or district (if filing for a councilor position).
While Smith says it is unusual for him to be the only person that has filed so far, he says it is not unusual for people to decide to run at the last minute.
“Someone could be out there thinking, and waiting, and checking around, and they say finally at the last minute, ‘I’m going to go do it’,” Smith stated.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is August 19. Qualifications to run for a seat on city council include being 21 years old and a U.S. citizen having lived in Wichita Falls and the district for the seat you are wanting to fill for at least a year before this Monday’s deadline. For more election information visit the city clerk’s page here.
