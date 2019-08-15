Hiring event today at Frank and Joe’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re interested in becoming a barista, Frank and Joe’s Coffee House has got you covered.
Today from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. you can come and go as you please to their new location over at 1612 9th St., on the corner of 9th Street and Brook Avenue. They will be doing interviews and you may even get a job on the spot.
They have immediate openings for barista positions at the new location by United Regional hospital.
For more information you can always visit the event Facebook page.
