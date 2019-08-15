Hirschi students receive warm welcome

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Hirschi High school students walked up to the front door they had to make one stop this morning as a group was waiting for them to put a smile on each face.
“It’s never happened at any other school,” sophomore Steven Johnston said.
Dozens of community members waiting outside Hirschi High School, making sure every student walking in was welcomed.
“We don’t know what these kids have been through all summer," at risk coordinator Tyrone Eugene said. "This could be the one positive thing that’s happened to them all year so we want them to know the community, the churches and the staff here at the school wants to love on them, wants the best for them and we’re going to do whatever we can to make that happen.”
The Life Church of Wichita Falls gathered their members to greet the students.
With signs saying “Welcome Back” and “Have a Great Year,” they hoped to curb the fears these students may have of their present or future.
“So many things coming against the youth, that we want them to know we’re with them, we’re for them and they can have a great year and we wanted to be here to welcome them and wish them the best,” Life Church Pastor Gene Holley said.
While some students tried to avoid the crowd by sneaking around every student heard the yells of welcome back. The students that did get their high fives or hugs could feel the support their school and community brings.
“It makes you feel like people care that you’re coming back,” Johnston said.
“Whatever we have to do for these kids, we want them to know that we want to do that,” Eugene said.
This is the second year the Life Church was invited out and Holley said he hopes this can spread to other schools in the city as well.
