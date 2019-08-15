New Downtown WF Development office’s grand opening is tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is putting the finishing touches on their new space in, where else? Downtown.
“We're at 703 Indiana avenue, the new home of Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the downtown welcome center,” Jana Schmader, executive director of DWFD said.
They purchased the Joelsch-Thomas Shoe Company Building earlier in the summer, it’s been part of downtown for over a century.
“We're able to save it and work on historical preservation. But also turn it back out for function that is relevant in this world,” Schmader said.
Money to purchase the building came from hosting events like Cajun Fest and the sale of the Zales building in 2017.
“Through the years we've saved up and saved up to where we could purchase a building and remodel that building that was falling down and save it from destruction. And that building being sold helped us out a little bit more,” Brian Walser, DWFD board member said.
What downtown development learned moving into and renovating this space, will be used as a case study to guide potential clients.
“Being on this side of the table and doing it ourselves, we gained a lot of knowledge, different practices and what all is involved so we’re ready to share that information with others,” Schmader said. “It’s just really fun for people to come say, congratulations you guys we’re proud of you, you know and just really enjoy this space with us.”
The new building will serve as a downtown visitor’s center and be a place for future downtown business owners to use as a resource. The grand opening is at 10 tomorrow morning There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and proclamation by the mayor, followed by a celebration later in the afternoon.
