Parachuter kicks off first day of school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The students at Wichita Christian School got a real treat when they had a surprise visit from a special guest on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Dana Bowman, a former Golden Knights member, parachuted with a gigantic american flag in tow onto the practice field at the Midwestern Parkway campus at 10 a.m., and delivered a pump up presentation to all students in the field house at the school immediately after.
Bowman is a double-amputee and a retired Sergeant First Class with the United States Army.
He lost his legs in an accident during the annual Golden Knights training in 1994. Nine months after the accident, Bowman made history by re-enlisting in the Army, and now is the U.S. Parachute Team’s lead speaker and recruiting commander.
He continues to give speeches on encouragement and ability to not just other amputees, but people from all over the nation. Bowman and his story have been feature in several national television programs and printed material.
Bowman said he will continue to spread his message about encouragement and ability, not just to other amputees, but to people from all over the nation.
