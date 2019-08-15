Sidewalk chalk messages welcome Crockett students back to school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The new school year is officially underway for the Wichita Falls Independent School District.
WFISD students and teachers made their way back into their classrooms Thursday morning, for the start of the 2019 - 2020 school year.
At Crockett Elementary, students were welcomed with smiles and sidewalk chalk messages.
In Mrs. Amber Moenning's classrooms, the first day of school was spent getting to know one another.
"I'm not looking to have math stars by the end of the day," said Mrs. Moenning. "We are just wanting to make sure we are friends, we're peaceful, and we're ready to start back again tomorrow."
Some students told us they were nervous but others said they were ready to get back in their classrooms and meet new friends.
However, what exactly is it that gets these students excited to be in Mrs. Moenning classroom.
Jacob,7, tells us he looks forward to math, while Carmella,7, looks forward to a delicious lunch.
“This year honestly, being a new grade level, I’m just excited to get to teach and learn the curriculum throughout the year and watch them grow independently,” said Mrs. Moennin.
At the end of the day, the point of education is to get them where they want to be in the future.
“I want to be a soccer coach and teach kids how to play soccer,” said Jacob.
