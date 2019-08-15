Temperatures and winds increase for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s a chance that Thursday could be our final day with highs in the 90s before we’re back to triple digit highs for a long stretch. Today will be sunny with south winds. We’ll be near 90 by noon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. South winds will increase into the weekend becoming gusty by Saturday.
The jet stream will be lingering in the area through Sunday which means rain is not completely out of the question from time to time. The best chance for a stray thunderstorms come during the overnight hours. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 101. A ridge of high pressure builds early next week, keeping triple digit heat in the forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
