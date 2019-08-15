WFISD heads back to school today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2019-2020 school year is officially underway for WFISD students.
Crockett Elementary students were welcomed with smiles and sidewalk chalk drawings and messages. Even though some fresh faces may have been a little nervous, they said they were ready to get into the classroom and make some new friends. Teachers at Crockett told News Channel 6 that they plan to focus on getting to know each of their students so everyone feels comfortable.
Hirschi High School also welcomed students on their first day back. Alumni, school officials, and people from the community gathered to give hugs, high fives and encouragement for students as they walked in. Students told us they were happy to see the group supporting them. The group said they just want to make students feel loved and welcomed.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.