WFPD: Two women arrested for stealing socks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman and a Killeen woman are behind bars after police said they stole more than $200 worth of socks from Kohl’s.
According to the police report, Gail McCoy, 47, and Lisa Alberty, 56, were found a few blocks away from the store.
Just after noon on Wednesday, a Kohl’s employee called police to report that two women had entered the store with an empty purse and started stuffing packages of socks into it. The employee told police the women left the store and drove away.
Police quickly found the car and stopped it. According to the report, when police told the women why they had been stopped, they started handing over unopened packages of socks.
Police determined the women stole 12 packages of socks and a pair of shorts from the store, for a total of $238 of stolen goods.
Officers said McCoy and Alberty each had several previous shoplifting convictions, so they were arrested for Theft and taken to jail.
McCoy was also charged with two warrants.
As of Thursday morning, both remain in the Wichita County Jail.
