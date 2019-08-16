6 Around Town: Ranch Roundup, Bike Ride, Art Battle

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Let’s take a look at some the events gearing up for this weekend in tonight’s 6 Around Town.
The Roundup is underway right now. They started the festivities at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 16. Festivities continue through the Sunday, August 18, with Susie McEntire taking us to Cowboy Church.
The 24th annual Vernon Burnin’ Bike Ride will get underway tomorrow, Saturday, August 17 early in the morning, about 7:30 a.m. at Vernon College in Vernon.
The late registration will begin at 6:00 a.m.
They offer 12, 22, 38, and 62-mile rides with rest stops.
After a successful debut in June, the Art Battle is BACK. Painters will only have 20 minutes to transform blank canvases into beautiful artwork.
Painting starts at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow evening at The Warehouse in downtown Wichita Falls.
Tickets are available online for $20.
