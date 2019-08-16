Benji is looking for his fur-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services brought Benji the puppy to our studio today.
Benji is a small mix breed puppy who is about a year old. Benji is super smart, super sweet and well behaved.
If you’re interested in adopting Benji or finding a new pet for your home, you can always visit Wichita Falls Animal Services located at 1207 Hatton Rd.
They are open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:0 p.m.
August 17 is Wichita Falls turn at a national campaign day for Clear the Shelters. They will be open normal business hours for this event. There will be about 1,100 shelters nationwide participating in the Clear the Shelters event.
They will waive the adoption fee for this event, as long as you can prove you have pre-paid to get the animal fixed. You’ll just need to fill out an adoption form for your favorite furry friend to get the adoption process started.
