Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Henrietta Bearcats

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Henrietta Bearcats are the next stop on the Blitz on Six preseason previews.
The Bearcats are on a great stretch right now having made the playoffs six years in a row and 15 out of the last 16.
But like any team, Henrietta will have some re-tooling to do.
“Well we are young, our senior class is smaller than we have had," Henrietta head coach Byron West said. “But the quality is great, we just have to have those guys lead us and make sure they keep our practice tempo up and those kinds of things.”
Although the senior class may be small, their job is crucial.
In a year of some rebuilding, the leadership from seniors will determine the success of the team.
“They obviously haven’t played any varsity or had that experience yet so we are trying to show them the way," Henrietta senior OL/LB Landry Bennett said. "Trying to show them what it will be like on the varsity, it’s a little bit different than the JV and a lot faster and bigger guys out there.”
The Bearcats return a small number of starters from last season, but one place there won’t be much turnover is the offensive line.
Henrietta has a large group of returning lineman and they say that will help them this year.
“We are really good at working together and I feel like we can come together and make some big plays," Henrietta senior OL/LB Cade Johnson said.
That experience will combine well with returning quarterback Jonah Lyde.
Lyde threw for more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 and the chemistry with his O-line with help take the offense to another level.
“It helps a little bit because you know what his tendencies are going to be," Bennett said. "You know if the pocket is collapsing from one side that he is going to roll out the other way and you can just trust him back there.”
So the Bearcats are hoping their experience mixed with some youth will help them continue their streak of postseason appearances.
“Our goal is the make the playoffs. We are in a pretty tough district so a district championship would be nice but it will be hard to get there with how young we are, but playoffs would be nice," Bennett said.
“Of course we want to make the playoffs," coach West said. "That’s probably the first and foremost thing that we always try to do. So we just try to take it game by game, stay away from injury and see if we can get in.”
HENRIETTA SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 @ Windthorst 7pm
Week 2: F 9/6 vs Paradise 7:30pm
Week 3: F 9/13 @ Bowie 7:30pm
Week 4: F 9/20 vs Millsap 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Callisburg 7:30pm
Week 6: F 10/4 vs Nocona 7:30pm *Homecoming
Week 7: F 10/11 @ S&S Consolidated 7:30pm
Week 8: F 10/18 vs Holliday 7:30pm
Week 9: F 10/25 @ City View 7:30pm
Week 10: F 11/1 vs Gunter 7:30pm *Senior Night
Week 11: BYE
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.