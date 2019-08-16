Burkburnett ISD kicks off school year with new programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The streets of Burkburnett were busy Friday morning as hundreds of students were dropped off at school for another exciting year filled with new programs.
At Overton Ray Elementary, dads will now have the opportunity to join their kids at school.
“We do have students that come and are lacking that positive male role models in their lives,” said Kristen Taylor, the Overton Ray Elementary counselor. “We have police officers that come in and our kids just love to engage with those male figures and it’s very important to get them {male role models} in, so we can share that with our student body.”
In November, Overton Ray will be the first Burkburnett ISD school to launch Watch D.O.G.S. A national program that will not only provide positive male role models for students but will also help enhance school security and reduce bullying.
"Maybe they are spending a few minutes in P.E., go into music, or they are outside in recess," said Taylor. "They can help supervise recess and engage with the kids."
The idea is to have dads dedicate at least one full day out of the school year. A background check will be required before stepping foot on campus.
"Just having that exposure to the kids is very important, we are adding value to their education," said Taylor.
At Burkburnett Middle School, a new tie club will kick off in two weeks thanks to Kevin Hunter, the new assistant principal.
"We're going to learn how to tie a tie, we're going to learn how to introduce ourselves to somebody," said Hunter.
Students in the club will meet once a week. They will be required to dress up and be on time when they meet.
“With technology kids are more concern with looking at their devices and I think if we can show them some of these things that will help them later on,” said Hunter. “It’s going to be a quality part of their lives.”
Faculty and Staff at Burkburnett Middle School have been collecting donations to help provide professional clothing for students in need. If your student is interested in joining the club or if you want to help you’re asked to give the school a call.
When it comes to the Watch D.O.G.S. program at Overton Ray, you’re asked to give them a call to sign up.
