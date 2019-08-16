Can Bindi be your fur-ever friend?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Katie with Emily’s Legacy Rescue returns for this week’s Pet of the Week: Bindi.
Bindi is a female Labrador Retriever mix breed who is still very much a puppy.
Bindi’s shots are up to date, she is good with kids and dogs and is already house trained!
Bindi is up for adoption now through Emily Legacy Rescue’s partner site.
Dogs are adopted out for a fee of $125, while cats are only $85 to adopt. The adoption fee covers all their vetting costs.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is located at 1400 W. Rathgeber Rd. in Wichita Falls.
