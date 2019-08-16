Churches arm, train congregants in wake of mass shootings

In this July 21, 2019 photo, Brian Ovens, left, looks on as Bryan Hetherington, center, ask a question of police officer and instructor Nick Guadarrama, right, during a security training session at Fellowship of the Parks campus in Haslet, Texas. While recent mass shootings occurred at a retail store in El Paso, Texas, and a downtown entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, they were still felt in houses of worship, which haven’t been immune to such attacks. And some churches have started protecting themselves with guns. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Source: Associated Press)