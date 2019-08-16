Downtown Development Center has grand opening

By Dakota Mize | August 16, 2019 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 6:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, Aug. 16 for the grand opening of the Downtown Development Center in Wichita Falls.

The ribbon cutting was at 10 a.m. and city officials were in attendance including Mayor Stephen Santellana. The grand opening celebration began at 5 p.m. and continued until 7 p.m.

The Development Center is located at 709 Indiana Avenue and will serve as an central hub for downtown Wichita Falls. Visitors and locals will be able to get information on downtown and what it has to offer.

