Friday will be the first in a long stretch of triple digit days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - So far in 2019, Wichita Falls has registered 13 triple digit days. The seven day forecast says we’re going to add quite a few more over the next week. Today will be sunny and a touch windier than Thursday with gusty south winds and highs around 102. Our weather will not change this weekend with summer heat and gusty south winds.
As for rain, forecast models hint at isolated thunderstorms, mainly across our western counties. Best chance of rain on any given day will be in the evening and overnight hours. A ridge of high pressure builds early next week keeping rain chances slim and high temperatures three digits wide.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.