Identity of body found near Highway 287 released

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The identity of a body found on Thursday off of Highway 287 in Clay County has been released by Texas DPS.
They say the man was Ronald Pierce Daniels, 61, from Las Vegas.
DPS officials say Daniels was traveling on Highway 287 at an unknown time when it is believed the motorcycle he was riding may have had a flat which possibly caused him to enter the center median and crash.
Daniels had been listed as missing from Amarillo since August 8.
DPS officials say Daniels’ body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
