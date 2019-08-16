Local gymnastics center grand opening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday, August 16, The Gymnastics Sport Center will make its grand opening. They are located at 5828 Ashleyanne Circle, suite 200, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
They will have free play from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Admission to this event is free. Come out to meet the coaches and play on the equipment.
For more information you can always visit the Event Facebook page or the Gymnastics Sport Center Facebook page.
You can also call them at (940)-696-3547(FLIP)
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.