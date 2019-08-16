Move in day for band students at City View Junior/Senior High School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday was a big day for City View Junior-Senior High school as students and staff set up the newly renovated band and library.
A collaborative effort among students and staff made City View seem like the school year had already begun on Friday morning as eager students carried instruments into their new room.
"I came here super early cause I thought that we were going to be able to move in sooner. It's super cool that we get this super nice facility and everything. Percussion, we get our own room finally," Drum Major Marti Word said.
The Band Director said she had no idea this many students would even be on hand to help.
“We gave the kids the day off today because we thought maybe we were not going to move," said City View Band Director Terah Shawver. “I had to go to a meeting, and it was really cool because when I got back, the kids had already given me a list of kids volunteering to help move everything and they kept showing up. They are going to help with the drama room and hopefully the library too.”
As crews put the final touches on the newly renovated spaces band members, parents and staff helped move everything out of the little space they call the pit. The pit is a tiny space they had been using all summer. These improvements are the first to be completed after a $10 million bond pass last spring.
“We are so thankful that the community came and supported the school the way they by voting the bond thru in May. Obviously, the kids are really excited cause they get knew facilities to use and help us take us to the next level,” City View Jr./Sr. High Principal Scott Boswell said.
“Just having a nicer place to work in makes you want to come to work here other than the tiny band hall,” Marti Word said.
“Also, Shawver’s is pushing us, like, they gave us a new band hall now let’s prove why they gave it to us.” Andrea Wilson said.
Staff and students are hopeful to be done by the end of the day, and the first day of school is Monday, August 19th, 2019.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.