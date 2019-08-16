Saturday is Salsa Day at the WF Farmer’s Market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Onions, peppers and tomatoes, oh my! That must mean it’s salsa season.
Tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market will be serving up free samples.
The Farmer’s Market is located at 8th and Ohio in downtown Wichita Falls.
Wilo and Sandra will be making a stop to make some music and teach some people how to salsa dance.
This event is hosted by The Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market with support by Texoma Community Credit Union.
For more information you can always visit the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.