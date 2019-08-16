Share the Love Children’s fundraiser Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Share the Love Children’s Fundraiser at Hospice of Wichita Falls is hosted by Be Our Guest Creative Outlet.
They will be meeting at Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16.
There will be farmhouse canvas painting and of course they will be taking donations to help out their current Share the Love Children’s home foundation.
The home they had in Kampala, Uganda was flooded during heavy rains. They are raising funds to build housing outside the city limits that they have been farming on for the past three years.
If you’d like to learn more about Share the Love Orphanage you can add their Facebook.
If you’d like to get updates about the event you can check out their Event Facebook page.
