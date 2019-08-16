Survey next step for Bicycle Friendly Community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The application is being reviewed for Wichita Falls to be declared a bicycle-friendly community.
Now it’s up to riders in Wichita Falls and those visiting to help decide if the city deserves it.
“They ask questions like how often do you ride, so I’m like four or five times a week," bicycle-friendly city action team member David Coleman said. "Do you live near a bike path?”
The online survey run by the Bicycle Friendly America Program is open until Sept. 22. It gathers data from as many bikers as possible, since the organization can’t visit every city that applies.
“In all of those cases we encourage sharing it as widely as possible we’re getting hundreds if not thousands of responses in communities across the country,” Bicycle Friendly America Program director Amelia Neptune said.
Although the city has applied before, Neptune noted some improvements this time around, like circle trail growth and a local bike shop being named a Bike Friendly Business.
The Bike Stop owner Jayson Cunningham says although the application took a while to get through, he thinks their customer service and certified mechanics helped land the gold rating.
While Coleman says gold may not be in the city’s immediate future, a bronze rating could push it towards more improvements.
“It’d be recognition for the work that has been done and is going one and also a catalyst toward future work,” he said.
To fill out the survey, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.