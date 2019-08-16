Texas Ranch Roundup gets underway

Texas Ranch Roundup gets underway
By Katelyn Fox | August 16, 2019 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:02 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Ranch Roundup takes place the third full weekend of August every year at the MPEC in Wichita Falls, Texas. The MPEC is located at 1000 5th St.

The Roundup is underway right now. They started the festivities at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 16. Festivities continue through the Sunday, August 18, with Susie McEntire taking us to Cowboy Church.

Here’s a list of each days activities and times for the event:

Friday, August 16, 2019

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Festival & Tradeshow (with over 200 booths)

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Free Kids Roundup (with pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and rope making)

5:00 p.m. - Kids stick-horse barrel races (pre-registration due by 4:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo events

Saturday, August 17, 2019

7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Ranch Horse competition (RHAA sanctioned)

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Festival & Tradeshow

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Displayed Ranch talent

1:00 p.m. - Ranch music/skit competition

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Campfire chat

4:00 p.m. - Ranch kids goat markin'

7:00 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo events

Sunday, August 18, 2019

9:00 a.m. - Cowboy Church with Susie McEntire

For any more information and even directions on how to get the events you can always visit The Ranch Roundup Website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.