Texas Ranch Roundup gets underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Ranch Roundup takes place the third full weekend of August every year at the MPEC in Wichita Falls, Texas. The MPEC is located at 1000 5th St.
The Roundup is underway right now. They started the festivities at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 16. Festivities continue through the Sunday, August 18, with Susie McEntire taking us to Cowboy Church.
Here’s a list of each days activities and times for the event:
9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Festival & Tradeshow (with over 200 booths)
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Free Kids Roundup (with pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull and rope making)
5:00 p.m. - Kids stick-horse barrel races (pre-registration due by 4:00 p.m.)
7:00 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo events
7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Ranch Horse competition (RHAA sanctioned)
9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Festival & Tradeshow
9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. - Displayed Ranch talent
1:00 p.m. - Ranch music/skit competition
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Campfire chat
4:00 p.m. - Ranch kids goat markin'
7:00 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo events
9:00 a.m. - Cowboy Church with Susie McEntire
For any more information and even directions on how to get the events you can always visit The Ranch Roundup Website or Facebook page.
