WF Ballet Theatre Company auditions Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Does your 10-year-old enjoy ballet? Maybe wants to give an audition a shot? The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre Company is hosting auditions on Saturday, August 17, for enrolled children in the WF Youth Ballet.
If you become a member of the WFBT Company you’ll be able to dance in each performance and production in the 2019-2020 season.
- All dancers must be enrolled in the full ballet program at Wichita Falls Youth Ballet (the official dance school of the WFBT)
- All dancers must be at least 10 years old at the time of the audition
- All dancers must pay a $20 audition fee (cash, credit or checks payable to WFBT)
Auditions will fun from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a MANDATORY parent meeting immediately after auditions from 11:00 a.m. to noon.
For more information you can always check out the WFBT Facebook Page or the WFBT Auditions event page.
