WFPD: Man eats barcodes during theft attempt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two Wichita Falls residents were arrested Thursday afternoon for stealing from a Walmart, and police said one of them ate two barcodes to try to cover the crime up.
According to the police report, Edguardo Rivera Jr., 27, and Krystal Gonzales, 30, were arrested.
Officers were called to the Walmart in the 3100 block of Lawrence Road just before 3:30 p.m. Walmart employees told officers they saw a man, later identified as Rivera, scanning two tool sets in a self-checkout lane. But employees noticed the items, which were around $20 each, rang up for less than $2 each. Employees said they believed Rivera had taken barcodes from other, cheaper items.
Employees stopped Rivera as he was leaving the store and took him back inside. When they told him what they had seen, employees told police he reached into the bag, pulled the barcodes off the tool sets, stuffed them in his mouth, and ate them.
When police arrived they viewed security camera video of both incidents. Rivera was arrested and charged with Fraud and Tampering with Evidence.
Walmart employees learned Rivera wasn’t in the store alone. They told police they tracked down a woman, later identified as Gonzales, and found several stolen items in her purse as she tried to leave the store.
Police learned she had six previous theft convictions and had been barred from that Walmart since 2012. She was arrested and charged with Theft and Criminal Trespass.
As of Friday morning, Rivera and Gonzales remain in the Wichita County Jail.
