Lu Allen volleyball scores/highlights

Lu Allen vball highlights part 1
By Brian Shrull | August 16, 2019 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 7:34 PM

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) -

Graham defeats Holliday 25-23, 24-26, 26-24

Graham defeats Archer City 25-11, 25-15

Hirschi lost to Bryson 25-23, 12-25, 25-22

Hirschi lost to Brock 25-10, 25-12

Hirschi lost to Jim Ned 25-14, 25-11

Hirschi lost to FW Christian Life 25-11, 25-14

Burkburnett defeats Windthorst 25-11, 25-20

Vernon defeats Eastland 25-14, 25-14

Holliday lost to Caprock 25-20, 25-20

Holliday beat Midland Greenwood 25-23, 25-23

Nocona defeats Miller Grove 24-26, 25-16, 25-4

Archer City lost to Caprock 25-21, 25-17

Archer City lost to Midland Greenwood 25-12, 25-16

Archer City defeats Holliday 25-23, 14-25, 25-22

Windthorst defeats Palo Duro 26-24, 26-24

Windthorst lost to Clyde 25-7, 25-19

Windthorst lost to Pilot Point 25-14, 25-13

Newcastle lost to Eastland 25-21, 25-21

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.