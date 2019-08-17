MSU welcomes Fall student residents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteer students were on hand as Midwestern State University welcomed its Fall student residents during Mustangs Move-In Day on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Kristi Schulte, director of residence life and housing, said “Today we have our resident hall move-in and we are excited to welcome approximately 1650 students to campus. They’re moving into our residence halls and they’re moving into our apartments so we have a lot of activity with our volunteers, our parents, and new students. It’s just a lot of excitement.”
Many students were joined by their parents for Move-In Day and students from the various organizations on campus volunteered to help the new residents move in.
“I picked [MSU] because it was closer to my home and the community itself," said Payden Kell, education sophomore and resident assistant. “Walking on campus, I felt at home and comfortable. That’s why I chose it. I’m looking forward to getting more involved in the community with my residence, and participating in several of the events hosted by MSU.”
Ashma Henry, computer science senior and resident assistant, said “I picked MSU because of the diversity. There are a lot of Caribbean and international students, and I felt closer to home than anything else. I’m looking forward to my new residents and finally graduating because I’m a senior."
MSU is also implementing a new peer educator program this Fall.
“We have a group of students called the 22 Society,” Schulte said. “They’re embedded in the resident halls, and they’re here to help us with a number of different functional area focuses.”
Schulte said the 22 Society will be helping students with academics, health education, diversity and inclusion, getting involved on campus, and violence prevention.
When asked about giving advice to incoming freshmen, Schulte said “I think for Freshmen, it’s to realize that they’re a lot of exciting things going on on campus. Take a risk, try something new, and meet as many new people as you can. Once they find their group of people they’re more likely to be successful here at Midwestern.”
