Vernon Burnin’ Bike Ride gets cyclists ready for Hotter N’ Hell

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - With Hotter N’ Hell less than a week away, a bike race in Vernon is helping riders get ready, and has been for 24 years.
Over 200 cyclists gathered at Vernon College this morning, biking anywhere from 12-62 miles.
“It’s going to be a good test for them,” said co-organizer Ricky Graf. “So I think they [got] their money’s worth today,”
Organizers say the race offers not just a chance to squeeze in a last minute race in before hotter n hell...
“A lot of people in the Hotter N’ Hell don’t get to ride because they’re working,” said Graf. “So this is their opportunity to come out and ride and let us cater to them.”
... but to bike in the heat, with riders feeling temperatures in the triple digits.
“It’s a good warm-up for them. Get’s them used to the heat,” said registration coordinator Paul Mason.
“Seems like we’re a little hotter so if you can make it here you for sure can make the Hotter N’ Hell," said Graf.
“It was really hard and it was windy and it was hot but it was fun,” said first time racer Caroline Fairly.
