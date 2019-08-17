Tracking storms tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was another blistering hot day outside. however we have a chance for some showers and storms later this evening into the overnight hours. These storms will dissipate as the night goes on and depending on who sees rain tonight will depend on what the low temperatures will be for the night. But temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70s and some people may only get down to 80 tonight. Tomorrow will be a very similar forecast to today. Very hot outside with a high around 105 but real feel temperatures will get close to 110 and above! Tomorrow evening we will have another chance for some showers and storms later in the day. Then gradually throughout the week we will slowly fall in temperatures until next weekend we may see the upper 90s for the high temperature