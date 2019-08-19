Check out these new cubs on the block

Tyler, TX (TNN) - Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is the new home to three new tiger cubs and they excited for you to meet them! Ava, Elouise, and Rosie are five-month-old mates who are full of endless energy.
Tiger Creek invites the public to come meet these sassy sisters while they play around during their introduction at Bengali’s 24th Birthday! The event will be held this Saturday, August 24, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Tiger Creek serves as a permanent home for animals that have been abused, neglected, and displaced. “We are here for these guys and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make them happy and comfortable, “says Tim Gano, Director of Animal Care. “These cubs are loved so much by our team, so we wanted to share them with our visitors and everyone alike.”
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit organization, and their mission is to provide a safe and secure environment for animals in need of rehabilitation or rescue while also conserving endangered species. The Sanctuary is home to 40 exotic cats.
For more information about this weekend’s event you can call their office at (903)-858-1008 or visit their website. Don’t forget you can visit them 7 days a week from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The last tour runs every day at 4:00 p.m. Tiger Creek is located, just five miles north of I-20 at 17552 FM 14 in Tyler, Texas.
Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary is closed on the following holidays:
- New Year's Day
- Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving
- December 24th, 25th and 26th
Admissions Pricing:
Adults (ages 13-64) - $20
Seniors (ages 65+) - $18
Active Duty Military/First Responder (with ID) - $17
Children (ages 4-12) - $16
Children (Under 4) - Free
Membership Pricing:
Family - $125.00
Individual/Senior - $39.00
Membership Includes:
- Free access to Tiger Creek for an entire year
- 10% Discount in the Chuff & Stuff gift shop
- Their newsletter The Chuff Report
- A free Tiger Creek calendar
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.