Former Whitharral coach arrested, charged with improper relationship

Austin Flores, a former teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD, was arrested in Lubbock Friday and charged with the felony offense of improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Flores turned himself in at the Lubbock County Detention Center and has since been released on bond.
According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, investigators received a report about a former teacher and coach at Whitharral ISD related to allegations of an improper relationship with a student. A high school aged student reported the coach, Gregory Austin Flores, was involved in a relationship with the female student prior to his employment ending with the district earlier this year.
According to a warrant affidavit, Mr. Flores exchanged explicit messages with the student through social media and engaged in sexual conduct on several occasions in and around the Whitharral area.
Investigators consulted with the District Attorney’s Office for the 286th District Court about the case and based on the totality of the circumstances, an arrest warrant was issued for the felony offense, improper relationship between an educator and a student, Scifres said.
“Allegations such as these, especially when the reported victim is a juvenile, are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” Scifres said. “Our investigators have conducted multiple interviews and continue to collect evidence in order to file a completed case with the district attorney for prosecution.”
Flores was promoted to head football coach at Whitharral ISD in 2018.
The investigation into the allegations is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available, Scifres said.
