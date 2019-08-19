Local veterans ready for OKC Town Hall meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Local Veterans are prepared to speak out about the difficulties they face trying to get healthcare in Wichita Falls. At the Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, that will take place at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, and they will get their opportunity. The Oklahoma City VA (Veterans Affairs) Health Care System is hosting the event.
"They have not come here in four years, and before then, it had been years. They are going to let us know what can we do for the veterans in this confusing atmosphere. Things have changed in four years, they change daily," Joel Jimenez, Vietnam Veteran said.
The Disabled American Veterans 41st chapter Joel Jimenez has been getting the word and making sure veterans write questions down on note cards ahead of what he calls a huge event. He says he knows the way things are set-up cannot last.
"There are some like me in that age bracket that if they are not comfortable, they get mad will not go and then lose their appointment and may not come back for a year," Jimenez said.
Retired Vet Lucy Carracedo says when she can get the services she needs its great but its not always that simple.
"The VA medical people really care about veterans. It is the red tape, the paperwork, and then yes they will send you to a specialist, and the specialist does not know or fails to know, or they don't do it correctly and your medical documents back and they land in the wrong department, and they call you and ask why your paperwork is here. They are minor glitches, but they happen too often," Carredeco said.
Carredeco says this meeting is not a gripe fest but she hopefully a call to action.
“This has nothing to do with a claim and nothing to do with treatment. This is how can the VA can make their care and concern for us better. To better us the veteran,” said Carredeco.
This meeting begins at 9 AM and is free to the public and there is free parking at the airport for this event.
Event Details
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Hours of Operation: 9 am – 11 am
Wichita Falls Regional Airport
4000 Armstrong Drive 76305
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.